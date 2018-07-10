 

Grabbing, groping - Brazil's female sports journalists have had enough of being harassed on the job

Incidents during reports from the World Cup have drawn attention to the journalist's movement to end sexism and harassment.
02:18
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Final Thailand cave rescue mission officially underway - 'We will celebrate together!'


The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

LIVE: Final Thailand cave rescue mission officially underway - 'We will celebrate together!'

Follow all the latest developments LIVE as rescuers try to successfully get the remaining four Wild Boar soccer players and their coach from the Tham Luang cave system.

Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.


His lawyer told the Porirua District Court he couldn't make his Christchurch date as he didn't have enough money to get there.

Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Other details from today's brief appearance in the Christchurch District Court have been suppressed.

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Chat: Fireworks expected in France v Belgium semi - so who wins? And what about England?

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs in breaking down the upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.