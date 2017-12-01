 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Grab your flip-flops! Australia offers to host Prince Harry's stag-do

share

Source:

AAP

Australia's federal tourism minister has shamelessly seized on the royal wedding as a way to get bums on seats to Australia, suggesting Prince Harry should have his buck's party or honeymoon in the country. 

Australia's tourism minister says Harry and his pals could do a helicopter tour of pubs, or go jet-packing.
Source: 1 NEWS

Steve Ciobo has written to Clarence House with a long list of adrenaline-packed Buck's Party activities and "slower, contemplative" honeymoon options for the prince and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle.

The minister has suggested Prince Harry and his buddies could replace the traditional Aussie pub crawl with a helicopter crawl of iconic pubs in the Top End, opt for a barra fishing trip in the wild north, or go jet-packing, James Bond-style, on the Gold Coast.

As for the honeymoon, the newlyweds could enjoy the privacy and seclusion of the outback, with a stay at the luxury resort Longitude 131, near Uluru.

Mr Ciobo says a visit by the prince, or by the newlyweds after their nuptials next year, would fix the eyes of the world's royal watchers on Australia.

"I want to make sure we class it up," the minister has told the Nine Network.

"We have some amazing parts to this country and what better way to showcase it."

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

01:02
2
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

01:02
3
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord's coffin carried from marae

02:15
4
There have been hints the Foreign Minister may be asked to head to North Korea, while Myanmar could also be a focus.

Opinion: Ardern learning that you get what you get with Winston Peters

01:10
5
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia had his tangi at an Auckland marae, after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Video: Black Power motorbike procession leads gang lord on his final journey, as Abe Wharewaka laid to rest in Auckland today

00:39
The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

Raw video: Car left in crumpled wreck following high-speed police chase in Auckland

The incident left two people injured, one seriously, after the car hit a power pole and parked car in Ellerslie.

01:02
Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

Watch: Black Power members perform powerful haka as gang lord Abe Wharewaka-Topia's coffin carried from marae

Abraham 'Abe' Wharewaka-Topia was laid to rest today after dying on Saturday aged 74.

00:35
Fire, ambulance and police attended the scene in Grafton.

Major chemical spill at Auckland University medical school

Released liquid nitrogen has sincedissipated and no one was hurt.


04:18
An Australasian celebrant has launched a service for people who to marry themselves.

'Can I kiss myself?' - Kiwi officiates as sologamist marries herself on Aussie beach

It seems Kiwis are keen on using the self-marriage services of the New Zealand celebrant on the Gold Coast.

02:32
That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.

NZ officials following sex allegations against US TV host and Wanaka property owner Matt Lauer

That's because Lauer needed to demonstrate good character to the Overseas Investment Office.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 