Grab your flip-flops! Australia offers to host Prince Harry's stag-do

Australia's federal tourism minister has shamelessly seized on the royal wedding as a way to get bums on seats to Australia, suggesting Prince Harry should have his buck's party or honeymoon in the country.

Steve Ciobo has written to Clarence House with a long list of adrenaline-packed Buck's Party activities and "slower, contemplative" honeymoon options for the prince and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle.

The minister has suggested Prince Harry and his buddies could replace the traditional Aussie pub crawl with a helicopter crawl of iconic pubs in the Top End, opt for a barra fishing trip in the wild north, or go jet-packing, James Bond-style, on the Gold Coast.

As for the honeymoon, the newlyweds could enjoy the privacy and seclusion of the outback, with a stay at the luxury resort Longitude 131, near Uluru.

Mr Ciobo says a visit by the prince, or by the newlyweds after their nuptials next year, would fix the eyes of the world's royal watchers on Australia.

"I want to make sure we class it up," the minister has told the Nine Network.