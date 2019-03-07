Governor tours Alabama tornado damage, search for victims ends

Alabama's governor walked a country road lined with shattered mobile homes today as the search for victims of a monstrous tornado ended and residents salvaged what they could from the rubble and planned funerals for the 23 dead.

"Y'all, it's horrendous, absolutely horrendous," Governor Kay Ivey said after touring some of the worst devastation in an area of Lee County where "nothing's left standing, everything's in shreds."

Ivey signed a disaster assistance agreement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and ordered state flags flown at half-staff until sunset Sunday.

As Ivey surveyed the damage, residents picked through mounds of splintered lumber, twisted metal and broken glass that had once been their homes.

"It's not just an analogy — it's their lives that are in pieces," Brian Hastings, director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, told the governor.

The huge EF4 tornado struck the rural community of Beauregard on Sunday afternoon, blasting an area nearly a mile wide with 170 mph (270 kph) winds.

The death toll stood at 23 as officials announced today that the search for victims had ended after two full days. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the final seven people on officials' list of the missing had been accounted for and were alive.

"We are still in standby mode on the outside chance they find somebody else, which is not likely," County Coroner Bill Harris told a news conference.

The dead included four children, the youngest being a 6-year-old boy, and a couple in their 80s. And 10 victims belonged to a single extended family.

At least two funerals were scheduled for tomorrow with many more to follow soon after.

Pope Francis sent condolences today to tornado victims in a telegram to the bishop of Mobile, Alabama, the Most Reverend Thomas Rodi. The pope said he was saddened to learn of the "tragic loss of life and injuries."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said he will survey the damage on Friday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 34 tornadoes hit Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday.

The twister that smashed Beauregard was the deadliest U.S. tornado in nearly six years. The weather service said it remained on the ground for an hour and 16 minutes, crossing the Chattahoochee River into western Georgia along a path stretching roughly 70 miles (112 kilometers). That meant the tornado traveled at an average speed of nearly 55 mph (90 kph).

And though it lost some intensity entering Georgia, the twister injured seven people but caused no deaths in the neighboring state.

"Typically, in the Southern plains of the U.S. in what they call the traditional tornado alley, that would be a fast forward speed," said Chris Darden, meteorologist in charge of the weather service's Birmingham office, noting how fast the storm was moving.

Twisters in states like Oklahoma and Kansas can travel as slow as 10 or 15 mph (16 or 24 kph), he noted.

"Our storms tend to move faster," Darden said of the Southeast tornadoes.

On April 27, 2011, a historic day known for a "super outbreak" of highly destructive and deadly tornadoes in the South, some of the storms were traveling at nearly 70 mph (113 kph), Darden said.

Meanwhile, Alabama and several other Southern states will be under threat of more severe storms — including the risk of some tornadoes — with a new system expected to reach the South this weekend, forecasters said.

A vast part of the region from Texas to Georgia will be under threat of severe weather on Saturday, the national Storm Prediction Center warned. The area at risk of storms is home to 41 million people and includes major cities such as Dallas, New Orleans and Atlanta.