TODAY |

Governor signs bill to legalise recreational pot in US state of New Mexico

Source:  Associated Press

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation today legalising recreational marijuana use within months and kicking off sales next year, making it the seventh state since November to put an end to pot prohibition.

The leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health's cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Source: Associated Press

The governor, a Democrat, has supported marijuana reform as a way to create jobs and shore up state revenue.

New Mexico voters ousted ardent opponents of legalization from the state Senate in the 2020 Democratic primary, opening the way for recreational marijuana.

The governor called a special legislative session to tackle the issue in late March after legalization efforts faltered.

Legislators rallied behind a legalisation framework from state Representative Javier Martinez of Albuquerque that provides automated procedures for expunging past pot convictions.

The bill gives the governor a strong hand in oversight of recreational marijuana through her appointed superintendent of the Regulation and Licencing Department.

Agency Superintendent Linda Trujillo said people age 21 and over will be allowed start growing marijuana at home and possess up to 56 grams of marijuana outside their homes starting on June 29.

Recreational cannabis sales start next year by April 1 at state-licenced dispensaries.

Regulators can put a cap on marijuana cultivation quantities and impose a per-plant state fee of up to US$50 (NZ$70) a year.

Some of the state's medical marijuana producers lobbied for market controls amid concerns that marijuana prices might plummet with the legalisation of recreational marijuana, undermining investments and employment.

Home marijuana growers will be allowed to grow up to six plants per person, or 12 per household. The scent of marijuana will no longer be grounds for police seizures.

Local governments can’t prohibit marijuana businesses from setting up shop. They can have a say through zoning about the location and hours of operation.

Medical marijuana dispensaries already are staking out territory in small towns near the border with Texas — a major potential market for marijuana tourism. It remains illegal to transport marijuana across state lines.

Challenges await state regulators as they prepare to issue a variety of marijuana business licenses by the start of 2022 to enterprises such as quality testing labs, industrial operations that grow, refine, package and sell cannabis products and craft marijuana “microbusiness” that grow only up to 200 plants.

Rules also are due by the start of 2022 on product safety, minimum qualifications for a marijuana business license and standards for vetting and training “cannabis servers” — who must hold a state permit and be 21 or older.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
$100,000 reward offered for info about Otago toddler who vanished nearly 29 years ago
2
Pfizer vaccine 101: How it works, its side effects and New Zealand's rollout
3
Rotorua girl, 12, leaves league pitch in tears after being told she couldn't play with boys
4
Greymouth Lotto winner so ‘stunned’ by his luck he had to Google what to do
5
'I just shot him' — Body cam vision shows officer pulling gun instead of Taser on Daunte Wright
MORE FROM
World
MORE
11:24

Supreme Court's first Māori judge speaks on knighthood, ongoing Māori injustices

$100,000 reward offered for info about Otago toddler who vanished nearly 29 years ago
00:21

One dead, police officer injured in latest US school shooting

00:25

Hundreds of homes feared lost after tropical cyclone Seroja in Western Australia