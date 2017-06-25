Government uses water cannons on Venezuelan protesters amid anger about student's death

Protesters in Caracas were clashing with police on the Francisco Fajardo motorway, where they've been attempting to break into an airbase.

Police used water cannons in an attempt to disperse the protesters and move them away from the base's fence.

During clashes on Friday, a protester was killed after being shot by police.

Twenty-two year-old David Vallenilla was shot with three rubber bullets to the chest as he and others clashed with police outside the Carlota air base compound, which abuts the highway.

He later died from his injuries after being transported to hospital.

His death brings the death toll of the recent protest movement to at least 75.