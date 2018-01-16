Government-controlled Syrian media release footage of army troops advancing towards Aleppo province

Source:Associated Press
Video provided by the government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media today showed fighting between Syrian army and militant group in the Eastern Aleppo countryside.
The video showed Syrian army troops firing mortars, and soldiers on foot and military vehicles advancing towards villages in the southeastern countryside of Aleppo province.
The Syrian News agency SANA reported that Syrian army units have regained control of villages in the area.
Last week, insurgent groups launched a counter-offensive against government forces advancing towards a major rebel held air base in the country's northwest, capturing several villages and taking prisoners.
