Government condemns China over cyber attacks

The government says it has uncovered evidence of Chinese state-sponsored cyber attacks in New Zealand.

Minister of Health Andrew Little (file photo). Source: Getty

GCSB Minister Andrew Little said that the foreign intelligence agency has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand.

The GCSB had "worked through a robust technical attribution process" to establish its conclusions, Little said.

He said the government is joining other countries in strongly condemning what the Chinese Ministry of State Security has been doing both in New Zealand and globally.

"Separately, the GCSB has also confirmed Chinese state-sponsored actors were responsible for the exploitation of Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities in New Zealand in early 2021.

"We call for an end to this type of malicious activity, which undermines global stability and security, and we urge China to take appropriate action in relation to such activity emanating from its territory," Little said in a statement.

Microsoft email servers have been targeted and Little said the GCSB has helped the affected local organisations.

In March New Zealanders were warned to be concerned and act swiftly after a massive email hack that was blamed on China.

Little will not be naming the victims citing national security and commercial confidentiality.

It reinforced the importance of organisations and individuals having strong cyber security measures in place, the minister said.