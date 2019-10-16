Google unveils new Pixel phone, wireless headphones, laptop

Google is unveiling a new Pixel phone with an updated camera and an emphasis on artificial intelligence features.
The company also announced new wireless headphones and a new laptop at an event today in New York.
Google's Pixel phones and other hardware products haven't been big moneymakers. But they offer ways for Google to promote its services and drive advertising revenue.
The other new products include a Pixelbook Go, a cheaper version of previous Google laptops. Google also says it will kick off its Stadia streaming service to challenge the video game industry on November 19.