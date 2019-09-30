Google street view goes underwater to bring one of Australia's largest reefs to the world

Google is taking its street view function underwater to bring one of Australia's largest reefs to the world.

Western Australia's Ningaloo - Australia's largest fringing reef and home to more than 300 species of coral – will soon be available for viewing from the comfort of your home, according to Nine News.

Underwater Earth's Christophe Bailhache has partnered with Google to photograph coral around the world for the past eight years.



"Ninety-nine-point-nine per cent of people don't dive, and they never will," he said. "So we ask ourselves, 'How can we possibly get people to love and protect something that they don't understand or have never seen?'"

The 260-kilometre reef will be able to be viewed from 360-degree photos, which are already being used by scientists to monitor wildlife numbers and coral bleaching.

Underwater Earth and Google first debuted the technology in 2012.

The Ningaloo Reef will go live on Google Street View in the next few months.

