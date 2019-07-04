TODAY |

Google to pay at least $238 million to settle FTC complaint about treatment of information on children

Associated Press
A published report says Google will pay at least NZ$238 million to settle a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over how it treats information from children on its video streaming site, YouTube.

Politico reported this morning that the company will pay NZ$238 million to $317 million to settle the complaint. The report says the FTC voted three to two along party lines.

The FTC has been reportedly investigating YouTube for violating a law designed to protect kids online.

The FTC declined to comment and Google did not immediately comment.

Facebook recently agreed to pay NZ$7.94 billion to settle privacy charges. The Center for Digital Democracy, a privacy advocacy group, says the reported amount against YouTube is "woefully low."

YouTube launched a separate website for YouTube Kids this week.

Source: 1 NEWS
