Good Samaritans go to extraordinary lengths in UK to rescue deaf dog that vanished down rabbit hole

Source:  1 NEWS

A missing cocker spaniel in the United Kingdom has been rescued after being stuck down a deep rabbit hole for 30 hours.

A social media plea was put out for the 10-year-old pooch, and the masses responded. Source: BBC

Dizzy, who is deaf, disappeared during a walk in a nature reserve near Kidderminster in Worcestershire on Monday, when the dog suddenly vanished behind a bush.

Duncan Flowers, a roofer from Stourport, raised the alarm with the help of his sons on social media.

According to the BBC, more than 70 volunteers also joined the search, which by midnight had been unsuccessful.

The following day, Flowers and his search team shoveled out rabbit holes in the area where Dizzy had gone missing.

A digger joined in the efforts, which continued into the evening when the dog was finally found at a depth of three metres down a hole.

