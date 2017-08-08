'Good old global warming' - Donald Trump jokes about climate change amid potential coldest NYE on record

Source:Associated Press
US President Donald Trump today said his country's East Coast "could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming" as bitter cold temperatures were expected freeze large swaths over the holiday weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS
Trump tweeted that "In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year's Eve on record".
He continued: "Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!"
Trump has repeatedly expressed scepticism about climate change science, calling global warming a "hoax" created by the Chinese to damage American industry.
He announced earlier this year his intention to pull out of the landmark Paris climate agreement aimed at curbing greenhouse gas production.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news