Good news for Australia, as new coronavirus infections drop below 100 for first time in weeks

Australians are being urged to keep following strict coronavirus measures as the nation records fewer than 100 infections for the first time in three weeks.



More than 6000 Australians now have coronavirus and 51 people have died, but Health Minister Greg Hunt said the low rate of new cases was an important milestone.



But he says Australia still has a long way to go, with concerns remaining with the 10 per cent of cases from an unknown source.



"The virus does not take a holiday. Therefore none of us can relax in what we do," Mr Hunt told reporters in Canberra.



"This, in many ways is the most important weekend we may face in the whole course of the virus."



The federal government has announced three rescue flights from Peru, Argentina and South Africa for Australians stranded because the pandemic.



Those flights are expected next week, while a separate government rescue returned about 280 Australians from Peru today.



The government has inked a $31.3 million deal with an Australian company to produce thousands of extra ventilators onshore to ensure adequate supply.



In the ACT, the tables turned on Thursday with more coronavirus-affected people listed as having recovered than were in isolation or hospital.

