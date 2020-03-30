TODAY |

Good news for Australia, as new coronavirus infections drop below 100 for first time in weeks

Source:  AAP

Australians are being urged to keep following strict coronavirus measures as the nation records fewer than 100 infections for the first time in three weeks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With new restrictions coming into effect later tonight including rules limiting public gatherings to two people. Source: 1 NEWS

More than 6000 Australians now have coronavirus and 51 people have died, but Health Minister Greg Hunt said the low rate of new cases was an important milestone.

But he says Australia still has a long way to go, with concerns remaining with the 10 per cent of cases from an unknown source.

"The virus does not take a holiday. Therefore none of us can relax in what we do," Mr Hunt told reporters in Canberra.

"This, in many ways is the most important weekend we may face in the whole course of the virus."

Your playlist will load after this ad

All public spaces will be closed by midday on March 30 and people can’t go outside with more than one other person. Source: Breakfast

The federal government has announced three rescue flights from Peru, Argentina and South Africa for Australians stranded because the pandemic.

Those flights are expected next week, while a separate government rescue returned about 280 Australians from Peru today.

The government has inked a $31.3 million deal with an Australian company to produce thousands of extra ventilators onshore to ensure adequate supply.

In the ACT, the tables turned on Thursday with more coronavirus-affected people listed as having recovered than were in isolation or hospital.

Out of 100 cases, 54 had recovered and 43 were isolated at home, with three in hospital.

World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Eight campervans sent home as NZ police set up checkpoints in lead up to Easter weekend
2
All schools reopening straight after lockdown 'not going to happen' - Education Minister
3
NZ can eliminate coronavirus if lockdown is extended, latest modelling shows
4
Taranaki man ordered to serve three months in jail after spitting on police officers
5
Jacinda Ardern: we’re turning a corner but won’t be leaving lockdown early
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Seven air traffic control towers around NZ due to close

Vector warns of possible Auckland power cuts during Easter weekend lockdown

Premier League players unite to raise funds for healthcare workers
02:10

How important are masks in the fight against coronavirus? Scientific debate wages around the globe