'Good for jobs in Australia and US' - leaders confirm Aus will be exempt from US steel tariffs

An executive order will be signed by US President Donald Trump exempting Australia from steel or aluminium tariffs, Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed.



Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

After ongoing discussion between the two nations, both leaders confirmed the exemption via social media on Saturday morning.



"Great discussion today on security and trade. Australia/US trade is fair & reciprocal & each of our nations has no closer ally," the Australian prime minister wrote on Twitter.



"Thank you for confirming new tariffs won't have to be imposed on Australian steel & aluminium - good for jobs in Australia and in US!"



Mr Turnbull later confirmed legal paperwork confirming the exemption was yet to be completed, but an executive order would put Mr Trump's direction in place.



Australia would not have to provide anything in return for the exemption, he added.



Mr Turnbull said Mr Trump had acknowledged the trade relationship between Australia and the US was a fair and reciprocal one.



"It's a level playing field. In fact, the US has a large trade surplus with Australia," Mr Turnbull told reporters in South Australia.



Earlier Mr Trump took to Twitter to praise Australia's commitment to a fair and reciprocal trade and military relationship.



"Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don't have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia!"



US trading partners were on Friday given a 15 day window to negotiate exemptions to the tariffs, due to come into effect in a fortnight.



But Australian Industry Group Chief Executive Innes Willox said the tariff announcement would still hurt companies even if an exemption was granted.



"While we hope that Australia will win exemptions from the latest steel and aluminium tariffs, this would be only a partial victory," Mr Willox said on Friday.



He said any special treatment afforded to Australia would only apply to shipments coming out of the country, and not to those from Australian companies in third markets.



"As a country with a high reliance on trade, the risks of broader damage to the global economy from a trade war are great," Mr Willox said.



Former prime minister Kevin Rudd said that even if Australia secured an exemption, a global tit-for-tat was a concern. He disagreed with Mr Trump's belief that trade wars are good.

