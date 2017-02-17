 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Good for jobs in Australia and US' - leaders confirm Aus will be exempt from US steel tariffs

share

Source:

AAP

An executive order will be signed by US President Donald Trump exempting Australia from steel or aluminium tariffs, Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed.

Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump.

Malcolm Turnbull and Donald Trump.

Source: 1 NEWS

After ongoing discussion between the two nations, both leaders confirmed the exemption via social media on Saturday morning.

"Great discussion today on security and trade. Australia/US trade is fair & reciprocal & each of our nations has no closer ally," the Australian prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you for confirming new tariffs won't have to be imposed on Australian steel & aluminium - good for jobs in Australia and in US!"

Mr Turnbull later confirmed legal paperwork confirming the exemption was yet to be completed, but an executive order would put Mr Trump's direction in place.

Australia would not have to provide anything in return for the exemption, he added.

Mr Turnbull said Mr Trump had acknowledged the trade relationship between Australia and the US was a fair and reciprocal one.

"It's a level playing field. In fact, the US has a large trade surplus with Australia," Mr Turnbull told reporters in South Australia.

Earlier Mr Trump took to Twitter to praise Australia's commitment to a fair and reciprocal trade and military relationship.

"Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don't have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia!"

US trading partners were on Friday given a 15 day window to negotiate exemptions to the tariffs, due to come into effect in a fortnight.

But Australian Industry Group Chief Executive Innes Willox said the tariff announcement would still hurt companies even if an exemption was granted.

"While we hope that Australia will win exemptions from the latest steel and aluminium tariffs, this would be only a partial victory," Mr Willox said on Friday.

He said any special treatment afforded to Australia would only apply to shipments coming out of the country, and not to those from Australian companies in third markets.

"As a country with a high reliance on trade, the risks of broader damage to the global economy from a trade war are great," Mr Willox said.

Former prime minister Kevin Rudd said that even if Australia secured an exemption, a global tit-for-tat was a concern. He disagreed with Mr Trump's belief that trade wars are good.

"History tells us they are bad, and they end up causing not just a contraction in global trade but, as a result of that, a contraction in global growth," he told ABC on Saturday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Mark Chapman heads back to the pavillion after being bowled by Moeen Ali.

LIVE: Nicholls falls after passing 50, Black Caps relying on Santner for big finish in ODI decider

00:39
2
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

3

Out-of-control Chinese space station possibly on crash course with New Zealand

4

'Look after us so we can look after you'- NZ Nurses speak out on Facebook over 'failing health system'

00:34
5
The 24-year-old US man was later apprehended by police, who say that he may have been under the influence of drugs.

Mother fights off potential carjacker trying to steal car with toddler inside

Mark Chapman heads back to the pavillion after being bowled by Moeen Ali.

LIVE: Nicholls falls after passing 50, Black Caps relying on Santner for big finish in ODI decider

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the fifth and final ODI between New Zealand and England from Hagley Oval, Christchurch,

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 