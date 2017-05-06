Golfer who called police on black women playing 'too slowly' ahead of him denies it was racially motivated

A man who called police on a group of black women golfers accused of playing too slowly at a Pennsylvania golf club denied to dispatchers that he was acting out of racism.

The women were members at the club. Source: Getty

In one of two recordings of calls to police posted by the York Daily Record, the caller says the group was "holding everybody up" and one of the women had accused the Grandview Golf Club of racism.

He said no weapons were involved "other than her mouth."