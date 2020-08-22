Golden State Killer surprises victims by apologising

Just before receiving multiple consecutive life sentences, the Golden State Killer broke his silence to tell a hushed courtroom filled with victims and their family members that he was “truly sorry” for the crimes.

Joseph James DeAngelo apologises to his victims and the families of the victims he killed more than four decades ago. Source: Associated Press

Joseph James DeAngelo is the former California police officer who lived a double life as the murderous sociopath.

It was such an unexpected moment that it brought gasps from those in the gallery, many of whom sat through an extraordinary four-day sentencing hearing filled with graphic and heart-wrenching testimony from dozens of victims.

It also reinforced that nobody ever seemed to know what DeAngelo would do and who he was, which helps explain how he eluded detection for four decades while committing at least 13 killings and dozens of rapes.

The 74-year-old spoke for only a few seconds after rising from a wheelchair that newly released jail video shows he doesn’t need.

"I listened to all your statements, each one of them, and I’m truly sorry for everyone I’ve hurt,” he said, putting aside the weak, quavering voice he used to plead guilty and also admit to multiple other sexual assaults for which the statute of limitations had expired.

Prosecutors and victims said it was more evidence of a manipulative and vicious criminal who fooled investigators and his own family until he finally admitted victimising at least 87 people at 53 separate crime scenes spanning 11 California counties.

He was finally unmasked in 2018 with a pioneering use of DNA tracing.

“I think that he is truly diabolical and he is constantly masked, whether it’s a physical mask, a disguise in the voice, the role of a decent guy in the community and having people around him who love him,” said Debbi Domingo McMullan‏, the daughter of murder victim Cheri Domingo.

Victims' families embrace at sentencing for Golden State Killer Source: Associated Press