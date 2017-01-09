 

Golden Globes red carpet: 'Dresses aren't a requirement' - actress Evan Rachel Wood explains why she suited up

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the red carpet from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

As stars arrive at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, we'll bring you the latest from the red carpet.

Disney animated hit film Moana, co-written by Kiwi director Taika Waititi, is up for best animated motion picture and best original song for a motion picture. 

The Westworld star told women they shouldn’t wear a dress if they don’t want to, saying "your worth is more than that".
Source: E Channel

1.53pm US actor and rapper Childish Gambino, or Donald Glover, has rocked up on the carpet in a full velvet tan suit. 

He is nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy for his role in Atlanta. 

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel had some fun during their red carpet interview.
Source: E Channel

1.35pm Matt Damon has paid tribute to the late Robin Williams on the 20th anniversary of Good Will Hunting.

"The abruptness of somebody leaving like that... that realisation comes that you're never going to be able to pay back the incredible thing someone did for you," he told E! host Ryan Seacrest.

1.30pm Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have hit the red carpet, just months after the actress gave birth to her second child. 

1.00pm Hugh Grant - looking dashing - chats about working with Meryl Streep.

The British actor is nominated for his leading performance in Florence Foster Jenkins.
Source: E Channel

12.55pm Awkward! Manchester By the Sea actress Michelle Williams and Busy Phillips couldn't hear Ryan Seacrest's question.

Ryan Seacrest was left in an awkward situation when the Manchester by the Sea actress failed to hear his question.
Source: E Channel

12.50pm Justin Timberlake "rolls in" wearing Tom Ford and addresses his questionable Trolls-themed Halloween costume.

12.48pm One nominee was caught by E! presenters picking out a wedgie.

12.45pm Sarah Jessica Parker's wearing a white Vera Wang dress, looks like she shouldn't need a bag with those pockets. 

12.38pm "Very lucky to borrow things, Cinderella style" - A very pregnant Natalie Portman nominated for her role portraying Jackie Kennedy wears a yellow Prada dress and Tiffany jewellery.  

12.35pm Amy Adams wearing a sparkly Tom Ford number is nominated for her role in Nocturnal Animals. 

Presenting tonight, Drew Barrymore wears a shiny number while talking to Ryan Seacrest about her kids, new show and the weather.

12.30pm Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie arrives looking like a statuesque dream.

12.25pm "I feel like a superhero in it" - Nominee for show This is Us, Mandy Moore looks amazing in her jaw-dropping dress.

12.20pm #Squadgoalsthe young Stranger Things cast arrive looking sharp in suits. 

12.17pm Nominee Lily Collins arrives in beautiful floor length pink lace dress. 

Lily Collins arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Lily Collins arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Source: Associated Press

12.12pm Kristen Bell arrives wearing a beautiful Jenny Packham tuxedo dress alongside husband Dax Shepard. 

11.55am The red carpet kicks off! Miss Golden Globes, Rocky star Sylvester Stallone's three daughters arrive on the red carpet wearing sleek long black dresses. 

Miss Golden Globes, Sistine Stallone, from left, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Miss Golden Globes, Sistine Stallone, from left, Scarlet Stallone and Sophia Stallone arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Source: Associated Press

Top
