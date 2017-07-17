TODAY |

Gold coated fungus stuns Aussie scientists

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Science

Fungi that draws gold from its surroundings has been discovered in Western Australia, stunning scientists who say it could signal new deposits.

Found near Boddington south of Perth, the strain of the fusarium oxysporum fungus attaches gold to its strands by dissolving and precipitating particles from the environment.

There may be a biological advantage in doing so, as the gold-coated fungi were found to grow larger and spread faster than those that don't interact with the precious metal.

"Fungi are well-known for playing an essential role in the degradation and recycling of organic material, such as leaves and bark, as well as for the cycling of other metals, including aluminium, iron, manganese and calcium," CSIRO researcher Tsing Bohu said.

"But gold is so chemically inactive that this interaction is both unusual and surprising - it had to be seen to be believed."

Dr Bohu is undertaking further analysis and modelling to understand why the fungi is interacting with gold, and whether it's an indication of a larger deposit below the surface.

Australia is the world's second largest gold producer, and while volumes broke records last year, output is forecast to fall in the near future unless new deposits are found.

Chief research scientist Ravi Anand said the industry was already using gum leaves and termite mounds, which can store tiny traces of gold, to guide exploration sampling.

"We want to understand if the fungi we studied ... can be used in combination with these exploration tools to help industry to target prospective areas," Dr Anand said.

Commonly found in soils around the world, the species is not something prospectors should look for as the gold particles can only be seen with a microscope.

Gold (file picture).
Gold (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
World
Australia
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
2
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth after being raped in Phoenix care facility launch $69 million legal claim
3
Jerald and Val had both lost their other half after long marriages, and came together after his brutally honest post about living alone.
Honest Facebook post leads to love for lonely 75-year-old Waiuku man
4
When Farid Ahmed shares his message, his does so with wife Husna in his heart.
Man whose wife died in Christchurch terrorist attacks delivers food to his community to repay their kindness
5
Same-sex couples in Taiwan celebrate being able to get married
Same-sex couples rush to alter as Taiwan becomes first Asian nation to legalise gay marriage
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Trump orders Russia probe documents be declassified in bid to 'investigate the investigators'
01:32
Winter’s normally a time to bunker down, but that’s not the case for our cousins across the Tasman.

Over two million people expected to flood Sydney waterfront for Vivid Festival
Same-sex couples in Taiwan celebrate being able to get married

Same-sex couples rush to alter as Taiwan becomes first Asian nation to legalise gay marriage
Things got heated between Mr Trump as he met Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

Trump and Nancy Pelosi trade insults as their feud heats up - 'she's a mess'