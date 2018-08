Two men posing as members of a local rugby club and asking for donations have been arrested in Tauranga.

Police say they received complaints regarding two men door knocking and asking residents for donations, while misrepresenting themselves as members of a local rugby club.

After help from the public the men were arrested on Friday and charged with Obtaining by Deception.

Sergeant Tristan Murray encouraged local residents to contact police should they experience similar activities.

"If you have anyone knock at your door asking for donations or acting in an intimidating manner that don’t look or appear to be legitimate please call 111," he said.