GoFundMe page raises over $10,000 for Brisbane-based 'pastor' who is facing deportation to NZ

A fourth man has been charged for allegedly pestering worshippers at two Queensland mosques last week.

Pastor Logan Robertson has been charged with public nuisance offences after confronting Muslims at two Brisbane mosques.

Source: Facebook / Pastor Logan Robertson

The 25-year-old was allegedly among a group who harassed worshippers at the Kuraby Mosque in Brisbane's south on Wednesday, including a 15-year-old boy who says he was called a terrorist.

They are also accused of going to the Darra Mosque in Oxley on Thursday to try to disrupt a congregation.

Police had to intervene during a heated exchange between the group and Islamic Council of Queensland secretary Ali Kadri, and asked the four men to leave, before searching a vehicle and seizing video footage and mobile phones.

All four men will appear in Holland Park Magistrates Court on July 25 on charges of public nuisance, trespassing and entering with the intent to commit an indictable offence.

They include 31-year self-styled pastor Logan Robertson, a New Zealand national who has since been placed in immigration detention.

He is facing deportation after his visa was cancelled.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said Robertson was specifically counselled by immigration authorities about his history of extremist rhetoric when he moved to Australia.

He claims to be part of the Pillar Baptist Church, which is not affiliated with the Queensland Baptists or Australian Baptist Ministries.

The minister said a full investigation by Queensland Police would be carried out before a final decision about Robertson's deportation.

A GoFundMe page created on behalf of Robertson's wife Amie has raised $9720 since Saturday.

"Pastor Robertson is being wrongfully persecuted for his religious beliefs," the page reads.

"He and his companions need $10,000 for legal fees. The nation of Australia is trying to deport them."

