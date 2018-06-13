'God hates the hands that shed his blood' - Queensland anti-abortion protestors accost women outside clinic days after protection legislation passes

Just a few days after New South Wales passed legislation forbidding anti-abortion protesters from accosting women using clinics, a woman has been filmed doing just that.

Buzzfeed has obtained video of an incident on Saturday where young women were accosted by an un-named protestor outside the Options Clinic in Spring Hill, Brisbane.

In the video, the protestor can be heard telling a woman, "God hates the hands that shed his blood".

"Just shut up! That is so traumatic!" the woman replies.

"We're here to help you."

"I don't want your help!"

The protestor is seen to be holding a small plastic doll of a foetus, which she uses as a prop in another confrontation.

"This is a little 12-week-old baby," she says.

"That little one that you have has a heartbeat, 10 fingers, 10 toes and God hates the hands that shed his blood."

Following the publication of the video, Queensland deputy premiere Jackie Trued said they show why establishing safe zones outside clinics for women is critical.