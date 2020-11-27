Goal of fully open Australia one step closer after another state reopens

Australia will soon be one step away from realising the federal government's vision to have all state and territory borders open by Christmas.

Centre Place laneway in the city centre of Melbourne. Source: istock.com

Western Australia confirmed yesterday - the same day that thousands streamed into Queensland as the Sunshine State reopened to NSW and Victoria - that it would reopen its borders to the east from December 8.

From that point, only South Australians will remain locked out of other states. WA remains closed off to all South Australians, while Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania are restricting travel from the Covid-19 hotspot areas associated with Adelaide's 33-strong Parafield cluster.

More than 10 cases connected to the Parafield cluster remain active.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared the country "was not built for borders" and reiterated his desire to see a fully open Australia by December 25.

"On the record of the achievements so far, we are well and truly on that path and so I thank the premiers and the chief ministers for the way we have worked together patiently," Morrison told parliament yesterday.

"There's been a few disagreements but the outcome is what matters."

WA Premier Mark McGowan yesterday said the WA-SA border controls will be reviewed next week and won't change until at least December 11.

He also warned he'd reintroduce border controls if deemed necessary.

Travellers entering WA from NSW and Victoria will still be required to undergo health screening and a temperature check at the airport, complete a G2G pass outlining recent travel and take a Covid-19 test if necessary.

Victoria last week reached the 28-day benchmark for the community elimination of Covid-19, while NSW is four days away.

Queensland, meanwhile, is hoping the resumption of interstate travel will drive a domestic tourism boom over the summer months.

About 6000 people are believed to have travelled north yesterday.

"Queensland's health-led economic recovery is set to really take off ... and with that will come more jobs," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.