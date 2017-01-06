'Go home!' Man unleashes vicious racial attack on family in Melbourne park

A shirtless man has been caught on camera racially attacking a family as they sat in a Melbourne park.

The man, who appeared to be drinking, can be seen approaching Ahmed Abou-eid and his family in Harmony Park yesterday, screaming at them to "go home".

"P*** off," the man yells at the family.

The man comes near to Mr Abou-eid, who recorded the whole incident, asking him where he is from.

"Have you thought about my family? No you don't even think about it," the man accuses Mr Abou-eid.

"Go back to Greece you f***** w**," he tells the family.

Then unprovoked, the shirtless man tries to punch Mr Abou-eid nearly knocking the phone he's recording the incident with out of his hand.

The police were called and the man was taken away.

Mr Abou-eid says he won't be pressing charges against the man.

Speaking to The Age, Mr Abou-eid says he posted the video to his Facebook page to make people aware of this type of abuse.

"These things are happening, they are real and people must stand up against these things," he said.