'Go to hell, George Pell!' Catholic Cardinal arrives at court under heavy police guard for sex abuse hearing

Cardinal George Pell arrived at his sex abuse hearing Melbourne under heavy police guard, with one person telling him to "go to hell", and saying "you remember my brother, George".

Pell is the highest-ranked Vatican official to ever be charged, and is appearing in court in Melbourne for a hearing to see whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to try him.
The most senior Vatican official ever charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis is appearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court in a hearing to test whether prosecutors have sufficient evidence to try him.

Australian Cardinal Pell's committal hearing before Magistrate Belinda Wallington is scheduled to take up to a month, with testimony of alleged victims likely to be suppressed from publication.

Pope Francis' former finance minister was charged in June of last year with sexually abusing multiple people in his Australian home state of Victoria.

The details of the allegations against the 76-year-old cardinal have yet to be released to the public, though police have described the charges as "historical" sexual assault offenses - meaning the crimes are alleged to have occurred decades ago.

The case places both the cardinal and the pope in potentially perilous territory. For Pell, the charges are a threat to his freedom, his reputation and his career.

For Francis, they are a threat to his credibility, given that he famously promised a "zero tolerance" policy for sex abuse in the church.

Advocates for abuse victims have long railed against Francis' decision to appoint Pell to the high-ranking position in the first place.

When Pell was promoted in 2014, he was already facing allegations that he had mishandled cases of clergy abuse during his time as archbishop of Melbourne and, later, Sydney.

Pell has not yet entered a plea. But his lawyer Robert Richter has told the court that the 76-year-old cardinal plans to formally plead not guilty.

One of the charges was withdrawn last week because the accuser had died.

Pell's lawyers told the court last month that the allegations stemmed from publicity surrounding a national inquiry into child abuse three years ago.

His lawyer, Ruth Shann, said the first complainant approached police in 2015, 40 years after the alleged crimes, in response to media reports about Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

Australia's longest-running royal commission - which is the country's highest form of inquiry - had been investigating since 2012 how the Catholic Church and other institutions responded to sexual abuse of children in Australia over 90 years. The inquiry issued its final report in December.

Pell testified to the inquiry in a video link from the Vatican in 2016 about his time as a priest and bishop in Australia.

