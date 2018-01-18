'Go to hell' - coach who unknowingly sent girls to abusive Olympic gymnastics doctor vents anger

As more victims came forward in court to describe their abuse at the hands of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar, the coach of one female gymnast told Nassar "to go to hell," and explained how Nassar violated the trust of so many people.

"He didn't only deceive these girls, which was, honest to God, that's the worst of the worst," said Thomas Brennan, who accompanied former gymnast Gwen Anderson to the microphone.

"What you did to everybody else who trusted you and sent girls your way, is disgusting! Reprehensible, unforgivable!" he said.

Nearly 100 victims are expected to address the court during the four-day sentencing hearing for Nassar.

Many have cried as they told their stories during the hearing, and some requested anonymity.

"I remember that exact moment that I was being molested by somebody I trusted," said Gwen Anderson.

"That I was one of the gymnasts that he had abused, that my life was never going to be the same," she said.

Nassar has pleaded guilty to molesting females with his hands at his Michigan State University office, his home and a Lansing-area gymnastics club, often while their parents were in the room.

He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, who is expected to order a sentence on Friday, has said the system had failed the gymnasts.

Prosecutors are seeking at least 40 years in prison for Nassar, who has already been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.