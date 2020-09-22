Global warming shrinks Arctic Ocean ice to second lowest level on record

Ice in the Arctic Ocean melted to its second lowest level on record during the northern hemisphere's summer this year, triggered by global warming along with natural forces, US scientists reported today.

Sea ice breaks apart as the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica traverses the Northwest Passage through the Victoria Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago in 2017. Source: Associated Press

The extent of ice-covered ocean at the North Pole and extending further south to Alaska, Canada, Greenland and Russia reached its summertime low of 3.7 million square kilometres last week before starting to grow again. Arctic sea ice reaches its low point in September and its high in March after the winter.

This year's melt is second only to 2012, when the ice shrank to 3.4 million square kilometres, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Centre, which has been keeping satellite records since 1979.

In the 1980s, the ice cover was about 2.7 million square kilometres bigger than current summer levels.

Data centre director Mark Serreze said a Siberian heat wave last spring and a natural Arctic climate phenomenon were at play as well as the warming from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Temperatures for much of the year were 8 to 10 degrees Celsius above normal in the Siberian Arctic.

“Absolutely we’re seeing climate change at work because the warm summers become warmer and the cold winters aren’t as cold as they were,” he said, noting there's been a downward trend over the last decade, with slight jumps up and down due to natural forces.

Studies show that the warming of the Arctic and the melting of sea ice change weather further south, by altering the jet stream and other waves that move weather systems. It’s been connected to increased winter storminess in the Eastern United States, said climate scientist Jennifer Francis of the Woodwell Climate Research Centre in Woods Hole, Massachusetts.