Global manhunt for Australian accused of years of child sex abuse in the 1980s

Source:  AAP

A global search is on to find a man wanted for sexually abusing children in Sydney over a six-year period in the 1980s.

Simon Gordon Davies. Source: NSW Police

Simon Gordon Davies, 63, is wanted on an outstanding NSW Police warrant for 18 child sexual and indecent assault offences across Sydney between 1981 and 1987.

The warrant for the arrest of Mr Davies was issued in September 2016. Despite extensive inquiries, police have been unable to locate him. He is believed to be living in the United Kingdom or Europe.

"NSW Police is working closely with the Australian Federal Police and Interpol in an effort to locate Mr Davies and commence proceedings that will bring him back to NSW," the force said in a statement today.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Davies is a privacy law and human rights expert who has advised governments in Australia, the US and UK.

It's alleged many of the assaults occurred at a refuge for troubled boys in Kings Cross.

Mr Davies is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall, of solid build and bald.

