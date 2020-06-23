TODAY |

Global health officials record most Covid-19 cases reported in a single day

Source: 1 NEWS

The Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to surge around the world, with the most virus cases reported to the World Health Organisation in a single day.

About 183,000 new cases were recorded in a 24-hour period. Source: Breakfast

In a 24-hour period, WHO recorded 183,000 new cases alone.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO's director-general, called the tally a "grim new record". 

While some countries are continuing to see a rapid rise in cases and deaths, others are seeing an increase in cases as they ease restrictions.

The record amount of daily cases, according to the Associated Press, are a result of the pandemic peaking in a number of big countries at the same time.

Some countries have attributed their growing number of cases to more testing, including India and the US, but WHO’s emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan has dismissed that explanation.

There are now more than 9 million cases of Covid-19 globally but almost half of those have recovered.

