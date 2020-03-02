Global death toll from coronavirus surpasses 13,000

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 13,000 people worldwide and sickened more than 307,000.

Nurses assemble plastic face shields at a hospital designated for the coronavirus patients in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Source: Associated Press

Traditional tourist magnets like London are eerily quiet. Presidential nominating contests in the US are being pushed back, and a $1 trillion-plus US economic rescue package is being negotiated.

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics are facing resistance from athletes who want the games postponed.

Angola has announced its first coronavirus case, bringing to at least 40 the number of African countries to report an infection.

New York state now has more than 10,000 cases and is scrambling for medical equipment and hospital beds.

Italy, at the heart of western Europe's rampaging outbreak, announced 793 new deaths and 6557 new cases.

Italy virus cases soar by thousands again, nearly 800 deaths in the last day

More than 60 per cent of the latest deaths occurred in the northern region of Lombardy, where hospitals have been reeling, intensive care beds hard to find and respirators in short supply. Italy has seen a total of 53,578 cases overall, and the new increases come nearly two weeks into a national lockdown.

Spain now has the third-highest number of infections worldwide.

Negotiators from Congress and the White House were holding talks on crafting a $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package. The sweeping aid package of paychecks for suddenly jobless Americans, money for hospitals and aid to industry is all but certain to swell far beyond the initial $1 trillion price tag. Combined with other actions by the Federal Reserve, it could pump $2 trillion into the economy, officials say.

The Tokyo Olympics have reached a critical phase. Japanese organisers and IOC President Thomas Bach say the games will open July 24 at the $1.4 billion national stadium in Tokyo.

But athletes are complaining: They can't train, qualifying events have been cancelled and the chaos is sure to favour some over others. Giant questions remain about bringing 11,000 athletes from 200 countries together in four months. Bach has said repeatedly it's too early to announce a final decision.

Africa’s cases of the coronavirus rose above 1,000 on Saturday. Angola announced its first cases, meaning at least 40 of Africa’s 54 countries are now affected. Congo reported its first death and Burkina Faso reported two new ones — that country now has the most virus deaths of any country in sub-Saharan Africa. The West African nation also has one of the highest caseloads on the continent with 64. Somalia said it's lifting its ban on international flights for two days so stranded citizens can come home. Angola closed its air, land and sea borders this week. Botswana has suspended international travel by all government employees.

In London, tourist sites were eerily empty a day after the government ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and other places where people congregate. Pigeons outnumbered people in the usually bustling Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square. There were long lines outside some supermarkets. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with supermarket executives over the weekend about how to keep the shelves filled.

In the US, at least 13 states have postponed voting and more delays are possible as health officials warn that social distancing and other measures to contain the virus might be in place for weeks, if not months. Primaries scheduled for Georgia, Ohio, Maryland, Indiana, Louisiana, Connecticut and Kentucky have all been postponed to May or June.

New York joins California in locking down against coronavirus

New York is desperately searching for medical supplies and scouting field hospital locations in New York City and its suburbs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirms that the state has more than 10,000 coronavirus cases. Flights to New York City-area airports and to Philadelphia were briefly suspended because of staffing issues.

Outbreaks of the new coronavirus at nursing homes in Washington, Illinois, New Jersey and elsewhere in the US are laying bare the industry’s long-running problems. The deadliest single spot in the US outbreak so far is the Life Care Centre in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. Federal investigators believe working conditions - including understaffing and low pay - have been a contributing factor in the 35 deaths to date.