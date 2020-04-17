Global Covid-19 cases tops 2.2 million, nears 160,000 deaths

Globally, the total number of deaths related to coronavirus is now pushing almost 160,000.

Medical staff attend to patient in ICU at Bassini Hospital near Milan, Italy. Source: Associated Press

This comes after the pandemic reached yet another gloomy milestone of 150,000 cases yesterday, just eight days since recording 100,000 deaths.

There are more than 2.2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded since the outbreak began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Epicentre of the outbreak with more than 700,000 cases confirmed, the United States is well above the likes of Spain or Italy, the next highest.

Italy’s Health Minister says there were 3,491 new coronavirus cases today, nearly identical to the previous day increase in confirmed infections and brings the total amount to nearly 176,000 cases.

There were 482 more deaths, raising the overall official toll to 23,227 in Italy, which has Europe’s highest number of deaths.

The country is approaching the end of its sixth week of nationwide lockdown, with people allowed out of their homes only for essential work or buying food and tending to family members.

Spain has reached 20,000 deaths for the coronavirus pandemic and total infections increased to more than 190,000.

Spain’s health authorities reported 565 deaths in the last 24 hours with new infections rising by nearly 4,500.

British authorities reported 888 more coronavirus-related hospital deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 15,464.

The latest daily figure from the health department is 41 higher than the previous day’s 847 deaths.

Britain posted a record high daily death toll of 980 a week ago.