Global coronavirus cases topples 1.4 million

The number of people who have contracted coronavirus around the world has now topped 1.4 million cases.

A body wrapped in plastic is loaded onto a refrigerated truck used as a temporary morgue in New York. Source: Associated Press

The death toll world-wide now stands at 80,000.

The US now has the greatest number of cases with the amount of people infected nearing 400,000, but almost 3,000 of those have since recovered.

New York city recorded its biggest jump with 731 new cases overnight while the number of virus deaths in the city exceeded 3,200, overtaking the death toll from 9/11.

France’s death toll reached the grim milestone of 10,000. Around 600 people died there in one day, while more than 30,000 are currently in hospital with quarter of those in intensive care.

There's slightly better news in the worst-hit country Italy as infection rates there continue to slow. The number of new cases reported in the past day is the lowest the country has had in three weeks.

Authorities in Spain, Italy and the UK are hopeful cases are now levelling off and declining following tough lockdown measures.

There were also positive signs for New Zealand yesterday as the country saw a drop in the number of new cases.

The latest figures show 54 people are confirmed and probable cases which now brings the total to 1,160.

Of those cases, 12 are in hospital with four patients in intensive care and one critical condition.