TODAY |

Global coronavirus cases surpass half a million, death toll over 21,000

Source:  1 NEWS

There are now more than half a million cases worldwide of the Covid-19 coronavirus after Italy reported 6153 new infections.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The global death toll is more than 21,000 with Italy and Spain to hardest hit countries. Source: Breakfast

The global death toll from the pandemic is now more than 21,000.

The two hardest hit countries continue to be Spain and Italy. Their death tolls now past 4000 and 7000 respectively.

However, both European nations have reported a lower rate of infections over the last 24 hours.

Across the Atlantic in the United States, unemployment surged to a record high.

Nearly 3.3 million people registered to claim jobless benefits in a week, nearly five times more than the previous record set in 1982.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:04
Kiwi pentathlete dealing with coronavirus impacts on New Zealand homecoming
2
Universal basic income or superannuation could be option to help economy recover from coronavirus - Bernard Hickey
3
From studio to farm: Pregnant Breakfast host Hayley Holt dials in from self-isolation
4
Three people injured in tent fire at Lake Hawea
5
Govt follows up on reports of price gouging at supermarkets
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:30

Sistema workers allowed to go home on full pay after 'essential service' order leads to strike

Warriors players donate money to staff affected by NRL shutdown
02:08

South Auckland doctors 'preparing for the worst' as coronavirus outbreak looms
01:57

Lockdown leaves families trapped and separated abroad and at home