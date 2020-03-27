Global coronavirus cases surpass half a million, death toll over 21,000

There are now more than half a million cases worldwide of the Covid-19 coronavirus after Italy reported 6153 new infections.

The global death toll from the pandemic is now more than 21,000.

The two hardest hit countries continue to be Spain and Italy. Their death tolls now past 4000 and 7000 respectively.

However, both European nations have reported a lower rate of infections over the last 24 hours.

Across the Atlantic in the United States, unemployment surged to a record high.