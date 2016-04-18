Global computer outage grounds all British Airways flights at Heathrow and Gatwick

British Airways canceled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports Saturday as a global IT failure caused severe disruption for travelers on a busy holiday weekend.

British Airways planes (File picture). Source: istock.com

The airline said it was suffering a "major IT systems failure" around the world.

It didn't say what was causing the problem but said there was no evidence of a cyber-attack.

BA said terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick had become extremely congested and cancelled all flights from those airports until 6 p.m. (1700GMT, 1 p.m. EDT).

It urged passengers not to go to the airports.

Passengers at Heathrow reported long lines at check-in counters, flight delays and failures of BA's website and mobile app.

Heathrow said the IT problem had caused "some delays for passengers" and it was working with BA to resolve it.

Some BA flights were still arriving at Heathrow Saturday afternoon, while many were listed as "delayed."

The problem comes on a holiday weekend, when thousands of Britons are travelling.