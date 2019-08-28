TODAY |

As global attention turns to Brazil, vast fires sweep across Bolivia's share of the Amazon as well

Associated Press
More From
World
Environment
Climate Change
Central and South America

While global attention has been focused on fires burning across the Brazilian Amazon, neighboring Bolivia is battling its own vast blazes, which have charred an area nearly as extensive as the nation of Lebanon.

The head of the national forests and lands authority says at least 38,793 fires were burning across the country as of the weekend, and a total of 950,000 hectares had been burned so far this year — most of that in weeks.

While some of the fires are burning in Bolivia's share of the Amazon, the largest blazes were in the Chiquitanía region of southeastern Bolivia. It's zone of dry forest, farmland and open prairies that has seen an expansion of farming and ranching in recent years.

The College of Biologists in the capital, La Paz, has estimated that the fires have destroyed NZ$1.7 billion worth of timber.

Yanine Rubí Montero said the fires burned away the lemon trees her family depended on near the rural town of Robore. They were left without water as well because the blaze destroyed a plastic pipe that ran to a well. One neighbor fled with just the clothes on her back, Montero said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The French president accused Jair Bolsonaro of lying about fighting climate change. Source: Breakfast

"The smoke is making us sick and the lack of water is really affecting us," she said.

President Evo Morales, who has been under criticism for an allegedly slow response to the fires, was in the region today overseeing firefighting efforts involving more than 3500 people, including soldiers, police and volunteers.

The government last week contracted the world's largest firefighting tanker plane from the United States, and officials say it has helped control expansion of the fires, but hot, dry and windy conditions have kept the blazes burning. Peru today contributed to the effort by sending two helicopter tankers.

The Bolivian Friends of Nature Foundation has complained that the government ignored fire precautions needed at a time when the area — unlike the Amazon further north — is suffering drought conditions.

Morales in July issued a decree allowing controlled burns and clearing of lands. While people are supposed to obtain prior permission, authorities say most of the fires have been started illegally.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern called it an "environmental issue that impacts on the entire world". Source: 1 NEWS

Morales also granted an amnesty for people caught burning fields illegally last year.

Despite a campaign by environmentalists to have the measures overturned, Environment Minister Carlos Ortuño said the government didn't believe that was necessary.

"The rules are not a direct cause (of the fires). These practices come from many years back and what we want is that there are controlled burns, but lamentably 90 per cent are illegal."

Opponents have seized upon the government response as an issue in Morales' campaign for re-election in October.

The opposition Committee for the Defense of Democracy announced it would seek charges against Morales and other authorities, accusing them of being slow to attack the problem.

But Franklin Pareja, a professor of political science at the Higher University of San Andres in the capital of La Paz, said that while many are angered, "the population that is protesting is a universe that has now decided on its vote." He said it shouldn't be catastrophic for Morales, who leads in the polls, unless the problem drags on.

A resident helps to put out a forest fire in the Chiquitania Forest of Quitunuquina near Robore, Bolivia, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Bolivia has struggled to contain fires that swept through woods and fields. A U.S.-based aircraft, the B747-400 SuperTanker, is flying over devastated areas in Bolivia to help put out the blazes and protect forests. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Environment
Climate Change
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:40
It was an emotional goodbye for the newsreader of three years as he is set to embark on his new role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
2
Star Wars hotel at Disney World set to be like a cruise into space
3
New Zealand's Eric Murray celebrates winning the gold medal in the Men's Pair Olympic Rowing Final at Eton Dorney. London. United Kingdom. Friday 3 August 2012. Photo: Andrew Cornaga / Photosport.co.nz
Eric Murray reveals rowing played a 'big part' in his marriage ending - 'We just grew apart'
4
The Breakfast newsreader is set to take up his new role as TVNZ’s Europe correspondent.
Breakfast pays tribute to 'master of eye rolls' Daniel Faitaua on his last day as host
5
Anton Segner’s New Zealand odyssey started at Nelson College and now he’s playing for the Tasman Mako.
'I'm living the dream' - Nelson College 1st XV star out to become first German All Black
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:31
The move could force PM Boris Johnson to ask the EU for another delay.

UK's opposition lawmakers join forces in attempt to block a no-deal Brexit

Former Google engineer charged with stealing driverless car secrets sold to Uber
Asthma and Respiratory Foundation chief executive Letitia O’Dwyer joined Breakfast to discuss the alternative to smoking.

Utah investigates 21 cases of lung disease linked to vaping

Hong Kong leader starts dialogue but not budging on protestors' demands