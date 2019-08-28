As global attention turns to Brazil, vast fires sweep across Bolivia's share of the Amazon as well

While global attention has been focused on fires burning across the Brazilian Amazon, neighboring Bolivia is battling its own vast blazes, which have charred an area nearly as extensive as the nation of Lebanon.

The head of the national forests and lands authority says at least 38,793 fires were burning across the country as of the weekend, and a total of 950,000 hectares had been burned so far this year — most of that in weeks.

While some of the fires are burning in Bolivia's share of the Amazon, the largest blazes were in the Chiquitanía region of southeastern Bolivia. It's zone of dry forest, farmland and open prairies that has seen an expansion of farming and ranching in recent years.

The College of Biologists in the capital, La Paz, has estimated that the fires have destroyed NZ$1.7 billion worth of timber.

Yanine Rubí Montero said the fires burned away the lemon trees her family depended on near the rural town of Robore. They were left without water as well because the blaze destroyed a plastic pipe that ran to a well. One neighbor fled with just the clothes on her back, Montero said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"The smoke is making us sick and the lack of water is really affecting us," she said.

President Evo Morales, who has been under criticism for an allegedly slow response to the fires, was in the region today overseeing firefighting efforts involving more than 3500 people, including soldiers, police and volunteers.

The government last week contracted the world's largest firefighting tanker plane from the United States, and officials say it has helped control expansion of the fires, but hot, dry and windy conditions have kept the blazes burning. Peru today contributed to the effort by sending two helicopter tankers.

The Bolivian Friends of Nature Foundation has complained that the government ignored fire precautions needed at a time when the area — unlike the Amazon further north — is suffering drought conditions.

Morales in July issued a decree allowing controlled burns and clearing of lands. While people are supposed to obtain prior permission, authorities say most of the fires have been started illegally.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Morales also granted an amnesty for people caught burning fields illegally last year.

Despite a campaign by environmentalists to have the measures overturned, Environment Minister Carlos Ortuño said the government didn't believe that was necessary.

"The rules are not a direct cause (of the fires). These practices come from many years back and what we want is that there are controlled burns, but lamentably 90 per cent are illegal."

Opponents have seized upon the government response as an issue in Morales' campaign for re-election in October.

The opposition Committee for the Defense of Democracy announced it would seek charges against Morales and other authorities, accusing them of being slow to attack the problem.