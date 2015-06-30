 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Glass walls, not metal fencing, to surround Eiffel Tower

share

Source:

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Goodbye metal fencing, hello glass walls: Paris authorities are building a permanent security belt around the Eiffel Tower, replacing the current fencing around it with more visually appealing glass walls.

The company operating France's most-visited monument says see-through panels are being set up at the north and south ends of the site. Each panel, made from over 6-centimeter (2.36-inch) thick armored glass, measures 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) high and weighs 1.5 tons.

In all, 450 glass panels will compose the two walls north and south of the monument.

Two graphic grids have been erected on the two other sides of the site and bollards against vehicle ramming attacks will be set up all around.

French soldiers and police will keep patrolling outside and inside the area, as they have done since the deadly November 2015 attacks in the French capital.

The glass walls being installed allow visitors to admire the views from the nearby Champ-de-Mars gardens to the other side of the Seine River that cuts through Paris.

The renovation, which will also embellish the gardens beneath the tower, is part of a 300 million euro ($350 million) project announced last year to modernize the 129-year-old tower that has become the most recognized landmark in Paris.

The security renovation should be completed by September.

"When you are on site, you see that the 3-meter high walls, compared to the scale of the monument, are absolutely not visible," said Jose Luis Fuentes, an architect at Dietmar Feichtinger Architects, which is in charge of the project. "It will really look as if the square (under the Eiffel Tower) was open."

Between 6 and 7 million people visit the Eiffel Tower every year.

Couple takes selfie in front of Eiffel Tower

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Watch: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


01:21
2
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


3
Melbourne, Australia - November 19, 2012: Qantas Airways Airbus A380 registered VH-OQF takes off as QF93 to Los Angeles (LAX) from Melbourne International Airport at Tullamarine, Victoria.

Qantas jet nosedives for 'terrifying' 10 seconds after encountering turbulence from another aircraft

4

'Please give him a chance' - dog found abandoned with heartbreaking letter in Sydney after owners couldn't afford to treat skin condition

5

Michael Cheika slams Irish commentator for describing David Pocock as being a 'cancer on the game'

01:46
The evidence suggests police are correctly recording fewer than five per cent of crimes involving firearms in their national database.

Police under-reporting more than 95 per cent of gun crimes - investigation

An internal investigation exposed major failings in police reporting over a three-month period.

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

01:58
Kelvin Davis called the gym proposal an "ugly solution", but one that could occur following a natural disaster.

Corrections Minister's 'worst case scenario' of prisoners sleeping on gym floors sparks shock and surprise

Kelvin Davis has floated the idea just a day after a scaled-down plan for Waikeria Prison was unveiled.


01:42
Trevor Mallard asked the MPs if it was his responsibility for members losing the translation ear pieces, to which some yelled, ‘yes’.

Watch: 'It's a matter of turning it on' - Speaker tells off MPs over ear pieces, asks Winston Peters to practise being 'kind' before taking up Acting PM role

The incident occurred after MP Gerry Brownlee interrupted Associate Minister of Education Kelvin Davis, who was speaking in Te Reo Māori.

01:35
Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.

'I would do anything to get drug testing in this country' says man whose partner and best mate died when drugged driver ploughed into them

Lance Carter has spoken out as figures show more fatal crashes last year involved drugged drivers than drunk drivers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 