Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception

On the first day of their royal visit to Fiji, the Duchess of Sussex showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning Safiyaa dress that she wore attending a lavish black tie reception with Prince Harry.

1 NEWS reporter Nicole Bremner says the dress has been a talking point.

Meghan Markle cradled her stomach in the stunning ‘Fijian blue’ gown, that is seen as a nod to the Fijian flag, Bremner says.

The duchess accessorised the dress with diamond drop earrings that 1 NEWS understands she borrowed from Kensington Palace. She also wore her hair long and loose.

They then attended a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

All the toasts saw Meghan and Prince Harry drinking water, as Prince Harry supports his wife during her pregnancy.

The prince did indulge in some kava, however. 

The crowd went wild with cheers and laughter as the Duke of Sussex downed the brew in one. Source: 1 NEWS

Fiji is the latest stop for the royal couple on their 16-day tour where they will also travel to New Zealand, Tonga and then back to Australia.

The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS' Nicole Bremner says.
