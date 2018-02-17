Glammed-up pooches on parade at New York Fashion Show

Fashion designer and self-professed "pet couturier" Anthony Rubio has showcased his canine couture and womenswear fall-winter 2018 collection as part of New York Fashion Week.

The show took place at the historic Angel Orensanz Center in the Lower East Side of Manhattan - the oldest surviving synagogue building in New York City, dating from 1850.

Designer Rubio says his collection was inspired by Asian influences, celebrating the 2018 lunar year, the Year of the Dog. He used sequins, crystals and glass bead-work to create "a kaleidoscopic experience."

Highlights of the show included a sheer vest modeled by a two-month-old Leonberger called Wolverine and a Native American fashion coat worn by a three-month-old puppy Pomsky, GreyShoes, who opened the show. A Pomsky is a cross between a Pomeranian and a Siberian Husky.

Rubio's goal is to raise awareness and advocacy for animal rescue, pet adoption and pet population control. He also includes dogs that are up for adoption in his fashion shows, though some are already Instagram stars.