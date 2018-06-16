Girl's best friend? Three-year-old found safe in US cornfield with faithful dog by her side

A three-year-old girl has been found safe after spending the night in a rural US cornfield with her faithful companion by her side.

The incident occurred after the girl wandered away from her home near Qulin, Missouri, at 8.30pm yesterday, Nine News reports.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott said the girl could not be found overnight despite the search, which included a plane.

An estimated 50 volunteers joined police to search for the child in a cornfield this morning.

The girl was found after the dog, a Yorkshire Terrier, responded to search dogs just after 8am this morning.

The girl had several mosquito bites but was otherwise unharmed.