Girlfriend of Sydney siege gunman to spend at least 33 years in prison for murder of his ex-wife

The girlfriend of Sydney siege gunman Man Monis has been sentenced to 44 years in jail for the violent murder of his ex-wife.

Man Haron Monis' wife, Amirah Droudis (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

Amirah Droudis won't be eligible for parole for 33 years after the sentence was handed down at the New South Wales Supreme Court today.

In November the 37-year-old was found guilty of the 2013 murder of Monis's former wife by stabbing her 18 times, dousing her in petrol and setting her alight.

At verdict, the violent killing was labelled "a hot-blooded and frenzied murder" by Supreme Court Justice Peter Johnson.