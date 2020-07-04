TODAY |

Girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr contracts Covid-19

Source:  Associated Press

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Source: Getty

Sergio Gor, chief of staff to the Trump campaign’s finance committee, said Ms Guilfoyle was immediately isolated after the positive result to limit exposure.

He said she will be retested to confirm the diagnosis because she isn’t showing any symptoms of Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Mr Gor said Ms Guilfoyle is doing well and cancelling her public events.

He said Donald Trump Jr tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution. He is also cancelling his public events.

The couple was in South Dakota to hold fundraisers for President Trump’s reelection.

President Trump is giving a pre-Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

