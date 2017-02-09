Girl stuck in well for eight hours after falling while flying kite

A 12-year-old girl who fell into a 20-metre deep well was saved after eight hours of efforts in Luohe City, central China's Henan Province.

The girl fell into the well when she was flying a kite with two other girls on a farmland in Houzhang Village of Linying County yesteray.

Out of some luck she was stuck at a point about eight metres from the mouth of the well, with her head above the water.

Some villagers called for help, and local firefighters and police rushed to the site.

They sent a firefighter down into the well at first, trying to pull the girl out.

However, the girl had her waist stuck in the well wall horizontally and the firefighter failed to deliver her out after three attempts.

Then the rescuers decided to try other means.

They used four excavators to remove the mud around the well and dismantled the well pipe section by section, stopping at the place near the girl and tying a safety rope around her.

Finally she was delivered out of the well.