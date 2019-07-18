Girl, six, dies after accidentally being struck by dad's golf ball in US

Relatives of a six-year-old Utah girl who died after her father accidentally struck her with a golf ball are remembering her as a loving, playful child.

Aria Hill's uncle David Smith described her as a happy child who greeted strangers and enjoyed spending time with her parents.

Smith said she went golfing often with her father and that it was one of their favourite activities to do together.

Police say the ball struck Hill in the back of the head on Tuesday morning, while the father and daughter were out golfing with Hill's uncle, Brayden Hill, at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem about 65 kilometres south of Salt Lake City.

The ball hit the base of her neck.

Lieutenant Trent Colledge of the Orem Police Department says she was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

Smith said Hill loved to do what the family called "big girl things" with her mother Talysa like dressing up, experimenting with makeup, and helping take care of her two younger brothers.

Steven Marett, the head golf professional at the course, told the Deseret News that he has seen people occasionally get hit by balls but he had never heard of guests getting seriously injured or killed.