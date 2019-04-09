Girl, 3, found dead in hot car in Victoria, homicide detectives investigating

A three-year-old girl's body has been found inside a car in regional Victoria on a day where temperatures reached more than 40C.

Police car in Victoria, Australia Source: istock.com

Emergency services went to The Boulevard in Morwell about 8.30pm on Friday after her body found was inside, police confirmed today.

The temperature at the Latrobe Regional Airport - a 10-minute drive away - at 8.30pm hit 34.4C, the Bureau of Meteorology told AAP.

It had been 40.2C at 7pm, 38.6C at 7.30pm before a slight dip to 35.9C at 8pm.

The discovery comes as fires have been scorching Victoria's far east region since November.