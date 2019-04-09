TODAY |

Girl, 3, found dead in hot car in Victoria, homicide detectives investigating

Source:  AAP

A three-year-old girl's body has been found inside a car in regional Victoria on a day where temperatures reached more than 40C.

Police car in Victoria, Australia Source: istock.com

Emergency services went to The Boulevard in Morwell about 8.30pm on Friday after her body found was inside, police confirmed today.

The temperature at the Latrobe Regional Airport - a 10-minute drive away - at 8.30pm hit 34.4C, the Bureau of Meteorology told AAP.

It had been 40.2C at 7pm, 38.6C at 7.30pm before a slight dip to 35.9C at 8pm.

The discovery comes as fires have been scorching Victoria's far east region since November.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death, but the exact circumstances, including whether it is suspicious, are yet to be determined.

