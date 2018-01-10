Girl, 14, rescued from mudslide after deadly storm strikes California

Source:Associated Press
Authorities in southern California estimate that just 10 to 15 percent of residents ordered to evacuate heeded the warning ahead of a dangerous storm that has killed six people.
Several homes were swept away before dawn today when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.
Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old girl from the rubble of a home devastated by a mudslide in the area ravaged by the December wildfires.
About 21,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders by mid-Monday. County spokeswoman Amber Anderson says only 200 of the 1,200 residents contacted in person had left by the evening.
There is a backlog of calls for rescue or evacuation from the area, where roads are blocked by mud and downed power poles.
Elsewhere across Los Angeles and Los Angeles County, the heavy rains resulted in various traffic accidents, halting traffic in city streets and highways.
