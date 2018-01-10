Girl, 14, rescued from mudslide after deadly storm strikes California

Authorities in southern California estimate that just 10 to 15 percent of residents ordered to evacuate heeded the warning ahead of a dangerous storm that has killed six people.

Several homes were swept away before dawn today when mud and debris roared into neighborhoods in Montecito from hillsides stripped of vegetation during a recent wildfire.

Firefighters rescued a 14-year-old girl from the rubble of a home devastated by a mudslide in the area ravaged by the December wildfires.

About 21,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders by mid-Monday. County spokeswoman Amber Anderson says only 200 of the 1,200 residents contacted in person had left by the evening.

There is a backlog of calls for rescue or evacuation from the area, where roads are blocked by mud and downed power poles.