Girl, 14, appears in court charged with murdering her 10-year-old relative in NSW

A 14-year-old girl has faced a children's court charged with murdering her 10-year-old relative in northeast NSW.

Emergency workers were called to a Gunnedah home yesterday morning, with reports the 10-year-old girl had suffered serious lacerations.

Police said the girl's body was found about 7am (9am NZST).

The teenager, believed to be the dead girl's cousin, was arrested nearby and taken to Gunnedah Police Station.

The 14-year-old girl's case came before a children's court in NSW today. The girl was not in the courtroom and did not apply for bail.

She will return to court in September.

In a statement yesterday, Gunnedah Shire Council said their thoughts and prayers were with the family involved.