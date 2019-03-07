TODAY |

Girl, 14, appears in court charged with murdering her 10-year-old relative in NSW

Source:  AAP

A 14-year-old girl has faced a children's court charged with murdering her 10-year-old relative in northeast NSW.

Australian Court. Source: Associated Press

Emergency workers were called to a Gunnedah home yesterday morning, with reports the 10-year-old girl had suffered serious lacerations.

Police said the girl's body was found about 7am (9am NZST).

The teenager, believed to be the dead girl's cousin, was arrested nearby and taken to Gunnedah Police Station.

The 14-year-old girl's case came before a children's court in NSW today. The girl was not in the courtroom and did not apply for bail.

She will return to court in September.

In a statement yesterday, Gunnedah Shire Council said their thoughts and prayers were with the family involved.

"We are a strong and tightknit community - and together we will support the family and our community through this event," the council statement said.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Man who escaped Auckland isolation says he's now feeling 'stressed', questions positive Covid-19 test
2
Glee star Naya Rivera presumed drowned on California boating trip
3
Choreographer Parris Goebel officially becomes member of New Zealand Order of Merit
4
Watch: Hundreds of police perform haka for fallen colleague Matthew Hunt at Eden Park funeral
5
Married couple unsure why visa to NZ was denied
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records
00:30

'Let's get out of here, buddy' - US cop battles through burning building to rescue dogs
00:30

Former college football player catches toddler thrown from burning building in US
06:02

Pacific Update: Covid-19 concerns continue; Niuean fisherman hauls in whopping 227kg black marlin