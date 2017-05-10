 

Girl, 11, falls to her death on rapid river rider in UK theme park

An 11-year-old girl fell to her death on a water ride at a UK themepark, after suffering serious injuries on a rapid river ride, while on a school trip. 

The fatal accident happened at Drayton Manor Park.
The incident happened yesterday at the Drayton Manor theme park, near Birmingham.

"It is with great sadness we have to report a young girl has passed away at Birmingham children’s hospital following an incident on one of our rides this afternoon," the park's owner George Bryan said in a statement, published by the the Guardian.

"Our staff were alerted that an 11-year-old girl had entered the water. Trained park staff were immediately on scene tending the patient and West Midlands ambulance arrived and airlifted her to hospital.

"We are all truly shocked and devastated, and our thoughts are with the family and friends at this horrendously difficult time," Mr Bryan said. 

The ride opened in 1993, has up to 21 boats which carry six people along the rapids. 

Riders must be at least 0.9 metres tall, and anyone under 1.1m must be accompanied by an adult. 

