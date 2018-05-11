TODAY |

Girl, 11, who became pregnant after being raped, gives birth after being denied abortion by authorities in Argentina

Warning: Some people may find the details in this story distressing.

An 11-year-old girl from Argentina who became pregnant after being raped by her grandmother's 65-year-old partner has given birth after authorities refused to allow her to have an abortion.

The girl, named "Lucia" to protect her identity, gave birth through Caesarean section in Tucuman, north-west Argentina, after 23 weeks of pregnancy, The Guardian reports.

The baby is not expected to survive, Cecilia Ousset, the doctor who performed the procedure, said.

"My legs trembled when I saw her, it was like seeing my younger daughter. The little girl didn’t understand completely what was going to happen," Ms Ousset said.

Lucia discovered she was pregnant after visiting a first-aid centre in Tucuman on January 23.

The girl was admitted to the Eva Perón hospital, outside the provincial capital city of Tucumán, one week later after twice attempting suicide.

Lucia had reportedly told a psychologist at the hospital where she was staying, "I want you to remove what the old man put inside me."

A C-section was performed after the courts delayed action until 23 weeks into her pregnancy.

Tucuman's health secretary, Gustavo Vigliocco, insisted Lucia did not want an abortion – a claim which activists who had access to court proceedings denied.

Abortion remains illegal in the country, except in cases of rape or when a woman's life is in danger.

