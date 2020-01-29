TODAY |

Giraffe on the loose in Thailand after two escape truck on highway

Source:  Associated Press

Has anyone seen a giraffe running on a highway in Thailand? Two giraffes escaped from a truck and only one has been caught. 

A giraffe (file). Source: istock.com

The pair were being transported today from a Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province. 

When the truck stopped at an intersection, the giraffes jumped out and ran away, local media reported.

Their escape caused a traffic jam and some motorists honked their horns to scare the giraffes away.

A video posted on social media showed a giraffe galloping in the middle of a road during daytime, while another filmed at dusk showed a giraffe in front of a bush, with vehicles passing in the background.

