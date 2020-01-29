Giraffe on the loose in Thailand after two escape truck on highway

Has anyone seen a giraffe running on a highway in Thailand? Two giraffes escaped from a truck and only one has been caught.

A giraffe (file). Source: istock.com

The pair were being transported today from a Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province.

When the truck stopped at an intersection, the giraffes jumped out and ran away, local media reported.

Their escape caused a traffic jam and some motorists honked their horns to scare the giraffes away.