Gigantic 9kg live lobster found in traveller's luggage at Boston airport

The Transportation Security Administration says a 9 kg live lobster has been spotted in a passenger's luggage at Boston's Logan International Airport.

This Monday, June 27, 2017, photo provided by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows a TSA agent holding a live lobster that weighs roughly 9 kilo's at Boston's Logan International Airport.

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy says the lobster found yesterday in the passenger's checked luggage at the airport's Terminal C is the "largest" he's ever seen.

McCarthy says the TSA doesn't prohibit transporting lobsters. The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security but must be transported in a "clear, plastic, spill-proof container."

McCarthy says the lobster was in a cooler and "cooperated quite nicely with the screening process."

He shared a picture of a TSA agent holding up the crustacean on social media .

