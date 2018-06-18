 

Gigantic 400kg croc caught near popular fishing spot in Darwin

The average crocodile found in the area is only half the size according to experts.
Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

Nurses union says they have 'strongly rejected' latest pay offer from DHB, with strikes still possible


Most read story: 'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

